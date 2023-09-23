Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the second quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.12.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $109.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,152,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,605,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock has a market cap of $298.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.94. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

