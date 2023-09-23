Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 366,079 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 2,632.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,079 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.38% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,489,000 after acquiring an additional 104,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,089,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,515,000 after acquiring an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.28. 3,522,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,241. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1347 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

