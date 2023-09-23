Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 47,838 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 556.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after purchasing an additional 259,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,948,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,367 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVE traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $156.39. 502,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,136. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.50. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

