Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,452,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.15 and a 200-day moving average of $212.72. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

