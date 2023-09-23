Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 315,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,609,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTNQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.50. 61,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,474. The firm has a market cap of $916.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $63.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.89.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

