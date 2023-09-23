Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,997,990,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

JMBS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,655. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

