Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 774,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,643,000 after buying an additional 38,881 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 44,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,164. The firm has a market cap of $301.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.79.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

