Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 99,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $104.87. The company had a trading volume of 582,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $114.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.22 and its 200-day moving average is $101.46.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

