Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,625,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,380,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,113,000 after purchasing an additional 460,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,875,000 after purchasing an additional 399,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 358,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,228. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

