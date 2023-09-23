Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 374.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,835 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.90. 14,715,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,801,426. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

