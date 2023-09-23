Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,675,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,170,000 after acquiring an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,695,000 after acquiring an additional 102,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,521,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,391,000 after purchasing an additional 326,859 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,969 shares. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

