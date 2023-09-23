Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after buying an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,821,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $396.96. 7,206,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,947. The firm has a market cap of $317.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $410.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

