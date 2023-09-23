Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 4,833 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.90. 3,907,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,270,046. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

