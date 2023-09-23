Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 736 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,709,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,903,000 after purchasing an additional 394,278 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 810,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,342,000 after buying an additional 265,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.27. 686,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.