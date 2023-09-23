Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 803 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 253.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,305,000 after acquiring an additional 859,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,820,000 after purchasing an additional 797,176 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 156.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,170,000 after purchasing an additional 637,301 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $41,027,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $22,990,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BILS stock remained flat at $99.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 246,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,571. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $99.02 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

