Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $805,000 Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,713. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $62.14.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

