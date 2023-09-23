Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $58.90 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

