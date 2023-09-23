Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of COGT stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $856.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

