Cohen Klingenstein LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 5.5% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $127,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $357.91 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.