ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 178.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 63,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Insider Activity at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,196.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,196.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Thompson bought 2,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Articles

