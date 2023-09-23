Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $703.20 million, a P/E ratio of -400.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.78 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

