Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 60,007 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,007 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $14,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 392.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $80.82 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

