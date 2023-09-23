Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 56.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in CDW by 16.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in CDW by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 835,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $205.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.70.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Raymond James increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

