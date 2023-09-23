Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 21,653 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,653 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.61.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $254.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.60. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

