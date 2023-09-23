Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 45,655 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 57.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,655 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $17,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 8,800.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $146.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.07.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

In related news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

