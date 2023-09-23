Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,043,552,000 after purchasing an additional 178,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,907,914,000 after purchasing an additional 98,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 50.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $285.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.59.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

