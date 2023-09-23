Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $12.77 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $286.64 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $224.75 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.53 and its 200 day moving average is $287.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. Mizuho upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

