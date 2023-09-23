Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $663,000 Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $113,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $113,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,482 shares of company stock worth $768,152. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HII opened at $201.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

