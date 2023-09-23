Copeland Capital Management LLC Invests $40,000 in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Townsquare Media

In other Townsquare Media news, Director David Lebow sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $39,032.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,568 shares in the company, valued at $878,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Lebow sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $39,032.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Schatz sold 18,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $223,873.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,646 shares in the company, valued at $68,542.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,296 shares of company stock worth $540,547. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Stock Down 2.5 %

Townsquare Media stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $149.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Townsquare Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TSQ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Townsquare Media Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

