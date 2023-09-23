Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,042 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $2,584,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $239.35 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.83 and a 200-day moving average of $227.40.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $752,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,820,538.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Ayala sold 27,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $7,071,186.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,693,077.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $752,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,433 shares in the company, valued at $13,820,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.