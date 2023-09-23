Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 393.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 400.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,492,000 after buying an additional 7,708,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 850.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,515,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,476 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.