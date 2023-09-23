Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,234 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,153,000 after buying an additional 21,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $209.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The company has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

