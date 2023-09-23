Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 790 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Raymond James began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.