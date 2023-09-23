Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 993 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

ATVI stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.09.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

