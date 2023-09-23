Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $398,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

D opened at $47.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $77.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

