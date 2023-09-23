Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 47.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,781,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,577 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 815.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after buying an additional 477,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $124,158,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,031,000 after acquiring an additional 245,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,751,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after acquiring an additional 241,594 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,398.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $1,333,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,131,931.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,499. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $222.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.31 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

