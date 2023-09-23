Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 395.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 4.6% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $245,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Shares of COST stock opened at $558.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.