Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale
In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.
COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.96.
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
