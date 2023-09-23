Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) CEO Sandra B. Cochran Sells 24,700 Shares

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,658,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.28 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.79.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $836.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

