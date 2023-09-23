Creditcoin (CTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.79 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $36.94 million and approximately $13.79 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003751 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 263,502,635 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

