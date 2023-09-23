Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

CEQP stock opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.72%.

Institutional Trading of Crestwood Equity Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,242,785,000 after acquiring an additional 543,291,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33,944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,594,000 after buying an additional 4,503,117 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,569 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,339,000 after purchasing an additional 633,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,013,000 after purchasing an additional 390,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

