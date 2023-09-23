Critical Analysis: Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) and Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT)

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) and Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Greenlane has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Entertainment has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlane and Alliance Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlane -115.75% -122.08% -78.50% Alliance Entertainment N/A -18.17% -3.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

15.7% of Greenlane shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Alliance Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Greenlane shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Alliance Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Greenlane and Alliance Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlane 0 2 0 0 2.00 Alliance Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Greenlane currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,602.70%. Alliance Entertainment has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 421.74%. Given Greenlane’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Greenlane is more favorable than Alliance Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenlane and Alliance Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlane $137.09 million 0.01 -$115.76 million ($137.46) -0.01 Alliance Entertainment N/A N/A $860,000.00 N/A N/A

Alliance Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenlane.

Summary

Alliance Entertainment beats Greenlane on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise. It offers its products under the Groove, Eyce, DaVinci, Higher Standards, Pollen Gear, Marley Natural, and Keith Haring brands. The company also operates e-commerce websites, such as Vapor.com, Vaposhop.com, DaVinciVaporizer.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, EyceMolds.com, and MarleyNaturalShop.com. It serves customers through smoke shops, cannabis dispensaries, and specialty retailers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. The company offers gaming products, vinyl records, digital video discs and blu-rays, compact discs, and consumer products and collectibles. It also provides third party logistics products and services. The company distributes its physical media, entertainment products, hardware, and accessories through multi-channel strategy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

