Critical Comparison: Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) & TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

TRX Gold and Sibanye Stillwater are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TRX Gold and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold -9.55% -11.99% -8.65% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

1.6% of TRX Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TRX Gold and Sibanye Stillwater, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sibanye Stillwater 0 2 2 0 2.50

TRX Gold presently has a consensus price target of $1.30, indicating a potential upside of 234.28%. Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.04%. Given TRX Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TRX Gold and Sibanye Stillwater’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold $15.09 million 7.14 -$6.22 million ($0.01) -38.89 Sibanye Stillwater $8.45 billion 0.54 $1.13 billion N/A N/A

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than TRX Gold.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats TRX Gold on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRX Gold



TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Sibanye Stillwater



Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, Rand Refinery, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Stillwater Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

