Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $133.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 2,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,439,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 2,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,770 shares in the company, valued at $9,439,239.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,468 shares of company stock worth $648,318 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $12,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

