Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,078,000 after buying an additional 44,855 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.7% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 9.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCI opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.62 and a 1-year high of $155.88.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

