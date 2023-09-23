CTS (NYSE:CTS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85. CTS has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. CTS had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CTS by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in CTS by 39.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth $56,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 18.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

