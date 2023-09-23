Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 183.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.63. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

