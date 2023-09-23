Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 5,200 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 72.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day moving average is $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.