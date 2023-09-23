Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 5,697 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $437,140.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 200,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,547,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $437,140.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 200,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,547,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $29,798.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,557,122.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,080 shares of company stock worth $65,576,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. OTR Global cut shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TEAM

Atlassian Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $195.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.42 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $246.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.50 and its 200-day moving average is $172.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.