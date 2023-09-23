Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $60,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after buying an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,384,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 45.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,100,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 656,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.5 %

GPC opened at $146.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $145.30 and a one year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.